"That's right, I'm a muppet and I'm proud," Trenton Garvey posted to his Instagram on May 15, along with a photo of himself smiling cheerfully in his chef's whites with the caption, "Age 23, Executive Chef." And assuming that Garvey is every bit as adorably self-effacing, talented, and confident as his social media pages suggest, then you might believe that is all you need to know about this young chef who will be competing for the blue team on the 20th season of "Hell's Kitchen," which premieres May 31 on Fox. This year, every one of the 18 chefs featured on the Gordon Ramsay-hosted cooking competition was under the age of 24 at the time the season, appropriately titled "Young Guns," was shot in 2019.