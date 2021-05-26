Erik Kratz has provided much needed context, but the Astros’ road to vindication is still long

The Seattle Mariners will play game two against the Detroit Tigers at the Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. Seattle has won two of the four meetings with the LA Angels in its previous game series. The Mariners lost the first meeting with the Tigers to a score of 3-5. The first point was delivered by Shed Long Jr. in the 2nd inning. Ty France and Kyle Seager scored each in the 8th inning of the game. Seattle had 3 runs, 8 hits, and 1 RBI in the game. The team ranks 3rd in the AL West standings with a record of 30-32.