Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Erik Kratz has provided much needed context, but the Astros’ road to vindication is still long

By The Crawfish Boxes
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter news broke of the Astros’ illegal sign-stealing scheme in 2017, the sports world did not hesitate in branding the club as an outcast of despicable cheaters. Such a strong reaction was for the most part understandable. Cheating had existed in baseball for more than a century and stealing signs is perhaps as old as the game itself, but the particular utilization of high tech to relay signs to hitters in real-time with smooth efficiency led to many dubbing the scandal the most egregious in baseball since the 1919 Black Sox.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Kratz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Vindication#Black Sox#The Game#Hitters#Context#Despicable Cheaters#Branding#Smooth Efficiency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Taylor Jones: Needed at first base

Jones started at first base and went 1-for-6 with a run scored in Saturday's 11-8 extra-innings loss to the Padres. Jones was needed to fill-in for Yuli Gurriel, who was scratched with inflammation in his left middle finger. Jones was recently called up and started at DH for the injured Yordan Alvarez (wrist) and Gurriel.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Still out of lineup

Alvarez (wrist) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Alvarez will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game after he was scratched with a sore right wrist Wednesday. Manager Dusty Baker said that there was "consideration" toward putting Alvarez on the injured list, but the 23-year-old has made progress recently and will hit ahead of Saturday's game, Rome reports. Baker said that he's hopeful Alvarez can return early next week, which suggests that he could be held out for Sunday's series finale against the Padres.
MLBpapercitymag.com

Zack Greinke’s Touching Postgame Moment With His Kids Punctuates a Much Needed, Feel-Good Day For Astros

Zack Greinke is a different type of ace. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) It is a scene straight out of a baseball movie, a bow on a much needed, feel-good day for the Houston Astros. Zack Greinke is out on the field — in the outfield grass to be exact — with his wife Emily, playing with their two young boys. Greinke plays catch with 5-year-old Bode. Griffin Greinke, a few years younger, mostly rolls and runs in that lush green grass.
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Could return early in road trip

Brantley (hamstring) could return to the starting lineup "relatively early" during the team's upcoming road trip, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley, who has continued to hit while on the injured list, was scheduled to run the field prior to Tuesday's game. If he comes out of that without a setback, Brantley will presumably not need a rehab assignment. The outfielder was placed on the IL retroactive to May 25, meaning the earliest he could return is Friday, when Houston kicks off its three-city, nine-game road trip in Buffalo against the Blue Jays.
expressnews.com

Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. still on track for simulated game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Injured Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. remains likely to pitch a simulated game in Buffalo this weekend, manager Dusty Baker said Saturday. McCullers went on the injured list May 23 with right shoulder soreness. In his last start against Texas on May 22, he tossed 105 pitches in five innings, yielding six hits, three runs and four walks while striking out seven in the Astros’ 8-4 loss.
MLBPleasanton Express

Astros ‘pen needed reprieve

If you were to say the Houston Astros’ bullpen was the most overworked in baseball during May, you wouldn’t be wrong. Houston’s relief pitching was torrid during the month of May. Entering Monday’s Memorial Day series opener with Boston, the Astros’ bullpen dragged a 5.20 ERA with it for the month.
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers call up Jace Peterson to replace Keston Hiura on active roster

Keston Hiura was demoted back to the minor leagues yesterday during the off-day, and this afternoon it was announced that utilityman Jace Peterson would be coming up from Triple-A Nashville to take the open spot on the roster before the start of tonight’s series opener in Cincinnati. Peterson had previously been outrighted to Triple-A last month, so his contract was re-added to the 40-man roster.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Oakland Athletics 6/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the last match of their home series against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, on Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at 3:37 PM (EDT). The Diamondbacks are slashing .236/.292/.370 on offense over their last six matches and hitting six homers and bringing in 22 runs. During that period, Arizona batters walked 16 times and struck out 64 times. The bullpen gave up 117 runs on 241 hits while walking 84 hitters and striking out 208.
chatsports.com

With COVID restrictions lifted, fans excited to turn out for Detroit Tigers

On the first night of Detroit Tigers baseball with absolutely no crowd size restrictions, a small crowd took in the game, just excited to be there. Terrance Nathan, 46, of Southfield has been waiting over a year to go to a Tigers game. "It just makes me appreciate everything more. The crowd, the people and the little things. The pandemic was a wake-up call," he said.
MLBMLB

O'Grady gives Padres a much-needed boost

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ front office will almost certainly spend the next eight weeks scouring the trade market with an eye on finding an outfield bat to solidify a contending roster with question marks about its offensive depth. But the best solutions to those question marks might already be...
lindyssports.com

Travis Shaw helped off field with arm injury in Brewers game

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw needed to be helped off the field after suffering an injury in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers announced later during the game that Shaw suffered a dislocated shoulder. Shaw attempted to make a diving play in the...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers 6/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will play game two against the Detroit Tigers at the Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. Seattle has won two of the four meetings with the LA Angels in its previous game series. The Mariners lost the first meeting with the Tigers to a score of 3-5. The first point was delivered by Shed Long Jr. in the 2nd inning. Ty France and Kyle Seager scored each in the 8th inning of the game. Seattle had 3 runs, 8 hits, and 1 RBI in the game. The team ranks 3rd in the AL West standings with a record of 30-32.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 6/8/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
Detroit News

Catcher Jake Rogers emerging as impact player for Tigers

Detroit — There has been a plot twist in the Jake Rogers story. He’s not the prospect with frustratingly untapped potential any more. He’s not the guy even a supreme motivator and communicator like AJ Hinch couldn’t reach early on this spring. By the game, Rogers is carving his niche as not only a dependable defensive catcher, but as an impactful one, a player who can produce at the plate as well as behind it.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kenta Maeda sharp in four innings but Saints lose to Omaha

Twins righthander Kenta Maeda, on a rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints, looked sharp Wednesday night at CHS Field in pitching the first four innings against Omaha. He got no decision but the Saints eventually lost 5-2 when the Storm Chasers scored three runs in the ninth. After about...
chatsports.com

Astros: Zack Greinke continues road dominance

BUFFALO, NY - JUNE 4: Starting pitcher Zack Greinke #21 of the Houston Astros during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field on June 4, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) The bats were explosive on Friday for the Houston Astros; there...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers will play the first game of their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds in Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After a 2-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Milwaukee is now 33-26. The Brewers Milwaukee won nine of the last ten matches after sweeping Arizona in a four-game series. Milwaukee tied the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central with their present winning streak.
FanSided

Khris Davis designated for assignment by Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers and Oakland A’s made an interesting deal during the offseason. Designated hitter Khris Davis, along with Jonah Heim and Dane Acker, headed to Texas in exchange for Elvis Andrus and Aramis Garcia. It was clearly a salary dump on both sides; the Rangers were looking to get out from under the two years left on Andrus’ contract while the A’s wanted to save some money to upgrade their roster.