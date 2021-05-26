Pre-Orders Available for Pokémon Shining Pearl, Brilliant Diamond, and Breath of the Poké— I Mean Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go are the most sought-after choices in the mobile game. They’re pretty exclusive because they frequently rotate and switch out of the five star raids. You only have a few weeks to try your luck of trying to catch it before it disappears. Registeel is one of these Pokémon, and we highly recommend going out of your way to try and catch it. It’s returning to five star raids from June 1 to 17 to celebrate the start of the Season of Discovery. We’ve listed out its best moveset, if you can catch its shiny form during the event, and how to beat it. But why is Registeel good?