Marcell Ozuna exits with gnarly hand injury after head-first slide

By Dan Mennella
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna exited Tueday night's game against the Red Sox in Boston after injuring his left hand on a head-first slide into third base. Ozuna was injured attempting to advance from second base to third on a ground ball hit by teammate Ozzie Albies. The roller was fielded by Boston second baseman Enrique Hernandez, who threw across the diamond to third baseman Rafael Devers in hopes of heading off the runner in scoring position, Ozuna.

