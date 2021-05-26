Levain Bakery: Local Shop Cooks Up a National Business
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald, swimmers and triathletes, needed the necessary energy and power that comes with long-distance competitions. During their workouts together, they talked about their love of baking, and from those chats, co-created the ultimate chocolate chip cookie to fuel themselves. Out of this came their business, Levain Bakery in 1995, on the Upper West Side, with the Wainscott location in East Hampton opening its door to cookie lovers in the spring of 2000.www.danspapers.com