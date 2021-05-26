Levain Bakery: Local Shop Cooks Up a National Business

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Memorial Day weekend is just weeks away and while we prepare for summer, it’s also time to prepare for ticks and Lyme Disease Awareness Month! We’re sure you’re dying to get outdoors after spending the last year cooped up in your house, but scientists are predicting that it will be a bad year for ticks. Scientists use acorns to estimate the size of a year’s given tick population and an annual survey conducted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York showed a large 2020 crop. Acorns are food for mice, which ticks love to feed on, so more acorns equals more mice equals more ticks.