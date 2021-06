KINGWOOD — The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduated 73 cadets as a part of Class 56 on Thursday. “One of the absolute best things I get to do as the adjutant general is to be with our MCA cadets and families on their graduation to celebrate their accomplishments,” said West Virginia National Guard Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane. “I could not be more proud of all they have achieved, which includes having the second highest rate of cadets earning their high school diploma in the program’s history. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of these young men and women, as well as the faculty and staff who assist them in their transformation while at MCA. This program absolutely changes lives in the Mountain State, and I look forward to all the great things our graduating cadets will achieve in the future.”