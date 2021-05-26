How to pick a good sunscreen, and use it properly

How you launder your beach towels may not be something you've thought very deeply about, but it's time for you to give their care some extra consideration. Ultimately, beach towels are quite different than bath iterations-they take more of a beating and are often caked with sand, sweat, sunscreen, and the occasional ketchup or rosé stain at the end of a day at the seashore. That said, it's important to wash them properly. Do so, and a quality beach towel can last you many seasons. To get the scoop keeping beach towels in mint condition, we tapped home improvement and lifestyle expert (and laundry extraordinaire) Kathryn Emery. She's also a self-described beach lover. Before we get to her tips, first a reminder. Do not (repeat, do not!) use a bath towel on the beach. Their fabrics attract sand and they are shorter in length, which makes them uncomfortable for lounging. Bottom line? Invest in a quality beach option-you won't regret it.