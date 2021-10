Here's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Tigers: Riley Greene, OF (MLB No. 7), Triple-A Toledo. Greene had an all-around solid day at the plate, clubbing his 24th homer and 25th double of the year while driving in two, scoring twice and walking once. The Tigers’ No. 2 prospect has thrived in 39 games with Toledo, boasting a .314 average and a .964 OPS with eight dingers and 30 RBIs. Greene is now riding a seven-game hit streak and has tallied six multihit games in his past 10 contests. Tigers prospect stats »

