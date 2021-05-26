Perishing research

University of Texas and MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers describe a deep learning method called DeepFun for exploring the functional consequences of non-coding variants from past genome-wide association studies in specific cell or tissue types. The tool was informed by thousands of DNA accessibility, histone mark, and transcription factor binding profiles produced using DNase I sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing, and other experiments on more than 200 tissue or cell types, the team says, noting that the epigenomic insights provide a refined look at functional roles of non-coding variants, including those with tissue-specific or cell type-specific effects. "By using the datasets from various GWAS studies," the authors say, "we conducted independent validations and demonstrated the functions of the DeepFun web server in predicting the effect of a non-coding variant in a specific tissue or cell type, as well as visualizing the potential motifs in the region around variants."