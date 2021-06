In 1946, when “counterinsurgency” was all the rage, the United States opened the infamous “School of the Americas,” a benign-sounding institution in Panama that was designed to turn out useful murderers, torturers, and panderers whom this country could deploy to Central and South America whenever the people of the nations there got too uppity on this whole self-government business and inconvenienced the dictators with whom we did business. Eventually, the SOA was moved to Fort Benning in Georgia. Dig into any of the modern atrocities committed in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and so on—and you don’t have to dig very deeply at all—and you will find the School of the Americas brand on them.