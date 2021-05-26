THC Therapeutics Exploring Entry Into Silver Market as an Online Precious Metals Dealer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ('Sterling Metals' or the 'Company') is very pleased to report the commencement of a maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond project ('Sail Pond' or the 'Project') located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The drilling program will comprise of an initial 7,500 metres with one drill and is expected to take approximately 4 months to complete. Initial drill holes will target the South Zone, where previous exploration campaigns have identified extremely high-grade mineralization with grab sample results up to 4,526.1 g/t Ag, 0.9 g/t Au, 14.9 % Cu, 7.5 % Pb, 5.0 % Sb, and 9.6 % Zn (see Sterling Metals press release dated January 6, 2021). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the results and interpretation of a gravity survey completed over the South Zone, which will assist with drill targeting.