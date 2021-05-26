Cancel
University of Arizona Uses Automatic License Plate Recognition Technology to Improve Vaccination Delivery

austinnews.net
 28 days ago

Route1 Partners with Genetec Inc. to Provide Solution to Track and Improve Throughput at the State-Run Point of Distribution Vaccination Site. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that Company deployed Security Center AutoVuTM, an automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) system from Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, at the University of Arizona State run Point of Distribution (POD) COVID-19 Vaccination site.

