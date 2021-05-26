Cancel
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE And FOO FIGHTERS To Headline BOSTON CALLING 2022 Festival

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Calling tells music fans to mark their calendars for next spring. The acclaimed three-day festival is excited to announce its return to Allston, Massachusetts next Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, 2022. As the only major U.S. music festival to officially announce its headliners for next year, Boston Calling shares that FOO FIGHTERS and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE are slated to top the bill. The two globally iconic rock acts will join a lineup of over 60 performers, including an additional headliner, all of which will be shared in the months to come. A limited number of early bird three-day tickets are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com.

