If you're keeping up with the Bachelor like Sue and I are, you may have noticed 2 of the men trying to win over Katie's heart are from New Jersey. One was Jeff, who according to his Cast Bio from ABC is a "surgical skin salesman" from Jersey City. His time on the show was cut short after he brought Katie into his RV that was ...not presentable, to say the least. Things went very well for the other Jersey Guy, Greg Grippo, who is a sales rep from Edison. He wowed Katie over so much, that she gave him the first impression rose! And I mean, of course he did, look how cute he is: