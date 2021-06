The Paul W. Bryant Museum recently become a member of University of Alabama Museums, joining a group of several institutions overseen by UA’s College of Arts and Sciences. “The administrative move of the Paul W. Bryant Museum to UA Museums makes so much sense,” said Dr. Bill Bomar, executive director of UA Museums. “Museums of all types play important roles in connecting people to the past through inspirational and engaging encounters with real objects and specimens. Whether the story being told is centered on ancient Native Americans, Alabama’s biodiversity or the rich history of athletics at The University of Alabama, the methods and principles behind the museum informal learning medium and the preservation and management of collections are the same.”