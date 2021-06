The World Bank has agreed to support Burkina Faso's Sustainable Renewables Risk Mitigation Initiative (SRMI) to improve access to electricity in rural areas with $168 million. Of the total sum, $75 million will come from the International Development Association (IDA) and $93 million from the Clean Technology Fund. “This new project is in line with our strategy for the Sahel, which aims to double the rate of access to electricity by 2025, especially in rural areas, and to create the conditions for more private financing in the energy sector,” explained Maimouna Mbow Fam, World Bank operations manager for Burkina Faso.