Spark Power Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

austinnews.net
 29 days ago

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ('Spark Power' or the 'Company'), is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced strategic review process (the 'Strategic Review') being overseen by a special committee of independent directors (the 'Special Committee') to consider and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance stakeholder value. After reviewing and evaluating various strategic alternatives, the Special Committee has recommended to the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board') and the Board has approved the initiation of a formal sales process for the Company.

www.austinnews.net
