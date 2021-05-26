Cancel
Motorsports

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Motorsport.com
 15 days ago

This is probably the most questions we've ever received for one of our F1 Race Debrief videos! So, we picked out the key topics you asked about the Monaco Grand Prix for James to answer!

au.motorsport.com
James
#Nut#F1 Race#Monaco Gp F1#The Monaco Grand Prix#Race Debrief#Videos
Motorsports
Sports
Motorsports

F1 considering more bonus points for sprint race ‘grand slam’

In the round-up: Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the series could award bonus points for drivers who sweep ‘Sprint Qualifying’ weekends. Formula 1 could award more bonus points to drivers on ‘Sprint Qualifying’ weekends. The Saturday races, to be held at Silverstone, Monza and one other venue this year,...
Motorsports

Mercedes conducts ‘autopsy’ on Bottas’ Monaco wheel nut

Mercedes is conducting a thorough investigation on the wheel nut that ended Valtteri Bottas’ race in the Monaco Grand Prix — after it had to wait more than two days to remove it. The right-front wheel would not come off when Bottas made his one and only pit stop on...
Motorsports

Five Days Later, the Jammed Wheel Nut Has Finally Been Removed From Bottas' F1 Car

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The riveting saga of the stripped wheel nut on Valtteri Bottas' Formula 1 car has finally come to an end. The Mercedes-AMG F1 team published video today on Instagram of the team finally removing the jammed nut holding the wheel onto the No. 77 car's right front corner.
Motorsports

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

The team struggled for most of the weekend to get its tyres to work. Esteban Ocon started 11th and took advantage of two retirements ahead to salvage two points for ninth, while Fernando Alonso qualified only 17th, and moved up to 13th at the flag. The result meant Alpine lose...
Motorsports

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

The team released a short video clip showing a mechanic working on the car in the Brackley factory on Tuesday morning, shortly after the transporters returned. The wheel became stuck after Bottas pitted during the race and the nut was stripped by the airgun, making it impossible to remove. Rather...
Motorsports

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco F1 ghosts in 2018

The sight of Daniel Ricciardo without anything but a grin on his face is rare in Formula 1. Even when thrust into the media pen after some of his toughest races, Ricciardo would always find some kind of silver lining, or at least poke fun at his own bad luck.
Motorsports

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

F1 announced in April that it would be holding ‘sprint qualifying’ at three events this year, running a 100km race on Saturday afternoons to set the grid for the grand prix on Sunday. Silverstone will stage F1’s first sprint race in July at the British Grand Prix, rejigging its weekend...
Motorsports

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

The Dutch authorities have provisionally informed F1 and the FIA that vaccinations will be a requirement for all working attendees at the Dutch GP, which is scheduled for September 5. That is potentially an issue for the younger employees of the seven British teams, as well as those working for...
Motorsports

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

The Monaco Grand Prix is well known for never really delivering good racing. The tight and twisty track, and current wide, heavy, aero-sensitive cars and temperature critical tyres that we have in Formula 1 are a perfect combination for resulting in a train of drivers following each other for two hours on a Sunday afternoon.
Motorsports

Motor racing-Bottas’s wheel is finally freed

LONDON (Reuters) – Mercedes have finally stopped the clock on Valtteri Bottas’s Monaco Grand Prix tyre change after removing a stuck wheel from his car two days after it forced his retirement. The Formula One champions posted a video on Thursday of a crouching mechanic freeing up the front right...
Motorsports

Ohvale Launches Limited GP-0 In Petronas Sepang Racing Team Guise

Valentino Rossi’s first MotoGP season with the Petronas Sepang Racing Team (PSRT) hasn’t gone according to plan. The Doctor has yet to crack the top 10 with five races already in the bag. Despite a disappointing start to the 2021 season, PSRT is ecstatic to have number 46 in its corner. To celebrate the occasion, the team partnered with minibike specialists Ohvale to produce 46 units of a special-edition PSRT GP-0 minibike.
Motorsports

F1 respond to criticism over Monaco TV coverage

Formula 1 has acknowledged the complaints made about the poor television coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix in a short statement. As we all know, overtaking opportunities are few and far between on the streets of Monte Carlo, so you would expect on the odd occasion that they do happen, the TV cameras will be there to pick them up live.
Motorsports
thedrive

Mercedes Has Finally Unstuck the Nut From Bottas' F1 Car

The stuck nut was a humbling blow for the dominant F1 team, but they're finally ready to move on. Formula 1 cars are sensitive machines, where even minor malfunctions—like the front wing catching a plastic bag—can ruin a race. It's rare, though, to see failure of a part as elementary as a lug nut, one of which on Valtteri Bottas's car failed Mercedes-AMG last Sunday in Monaco. After countless ugga-duggas, mechanics gave up on changing Bottas's tires, and wheeled the Finn into the garage, bringing his second-place run to an ignominious end. Unable to remove the nut on-site, Mercedes shipped its car back to the factory with a plan to cut the nut off, and after four days, it finally has the wheel free.
Motorsports

F1 race in Singapore canceled over pandemic concerns

SINGAPORE (AP) — Formula One has canceled the Singapore Grand Prix for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. The street course race had been scheduled for Oct. 3. Singapore has largely relied on tight entry restrictions and contact tracing to keep infections low during the pandemic. The pandemic has already caused numerous changes to the 2021 calendar. The season-opener in Australia was postponed from March to November and the Canadian Grand Prix set for June 13 was canceled. Two other races in China and Turkey are postponed indefinitely.
Motorsports

The lessons Mercedes will learn from its Monaco F1 mistakes

A lowly seventh place for Lewis Hamilton was accompanied by urgent questioning of his strategy from the world champion, who lost two places to Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez over the pitstop sequence. Then there was the very public embarrassment of the crew struggling to remove the right-front wheel from...
Motorsports

Dutch GP targeting 105k capacity crowd for September F1 race

After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Netherlands from hosting its first grand prix since 1985 last year, F1 will make its long-awaited return to Zandvoort on 5 September. The majority of F1 races took place behind closed doors last year, but fans have steadily been returning at events so far this season, including the last two races in Spain and.
Motorsports

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 for United Autosports

Brown and his partner in the reigning FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 title-winning squad, Richard Dean, will share a McLaren 570S in the Dutch round of the GT4 European Series on June 19-20. It will be the first time that Brown has raced a contemporary McLaren since a partial campaign...
Motorsports

Azerbaijan GP: When to watch the race, qualifying and practice live on Sky Sports F1

After a year's absence due to the pandemic, the race from the heart of the city on the shores of the Caspian Sea makes its fifth appearance on the calendar. From Sebastian Vettel's 'road rage' of 2017, to the Red Bull collision of 2018, and the truck and drain dramas of practice on F1's last visit in 2019, there's always something to keep an eye on in Baku on a challenging 6km layout that mixes the narrow, twisty corners associated of a traditional street circuit with a super-long straight perfect for overtaking and wheel-to-wheel slipstreaming duels.
Motorsports

F1 Flexible Wing Issues Heating Up in Baku

Mercedes is complaining that Red Bull’s rear wing sits down under aerodynamic loading while it still passes the FIA tests. At the same time, Red Bull has warned that it thinks the Mercedes front wings also bend under loading and might respond if there is a protest. The FIA doesn’t...