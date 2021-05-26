Cancel
Financial Reports

PowerBand Releases Q1 2021 Financial Results

 29 days ago

Powerband Solutions Reports Q1 2021 revenues of $2,889,768 compared to $1,426,851 for Q4 2020. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is announcing that it has filed its Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

#Financial Institutions#Financial Services#Financial Report#Tsxv#Pwwbf#Company#Ebitda#Cb Auto Group#Drivrz#Powerband Solutions Inc#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Otcqb#Fintech#North American#Ifrs
