So you postponed your wedding in 2020, and now you’re re-thinking the whole concept of a blowout ceremony with hundreds of guests. The good news is, Napa Valley is the ultimate destination for an intimate ceremony that you’ll remember forever. Whether it’s an elopement with just the two of you, or a micro wedding with a small group of friends and family, our scenic venues and outdoor spaces surrounded by spectacular views are sure to sweep you off your feet. Your big day may be small in scale, but the memories made in Napa Valley will last a lifetime.