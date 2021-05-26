Star editorial: St. Helena Unified takes solid steps to improve social equity
The St. Helena Unified School District is advancing the cause of diversity and equity with its usual professionalism, passion and attention to detail. Those issues are at the center of the district's strategic planning. In a first for Napa County schools, SHUSD's draft Local Control Accountability Plan, scheduled for board adoption on June 17, devotes one of its five goals to social justice, equity and access.