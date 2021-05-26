Cancel
Napa County, CA

Star editorial: St. Helena Unified takes solid steps to improve social equity

By STAR EDITORIAL BOARD
Napa Valley Register
 16 days ago

The St. Helena Unified School District is advancing the cause of diversity and equity with its usual professionalism, passion and attention to detail. Those issues are at the center of the district’s strategic planning. In a first for Napa County schools, SHUSD’s draft Local Control Accountability Plan, scheduled for board adoption on June 17, devotes one of its five goals to social justice, equity and access.

The St. Helena Unified School District is poised to become Napa County’s first school district to make the promotion of social justice and equity one of its core goals. The school board will hold a public hearing on its proposed Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Based on feedback from the board and the public, the plan will be refined and brought back to the board for final approval in June.
