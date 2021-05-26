Pershing Resources Engages of UHY LLP to Conduct Audit of 2020-2019 Financial Statements
RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), announced today that it has engaged UHY LLP, a licensed Certified Public Accounting, (CPA), firm, (https://www.uhy-us.com/), to perform the audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The audit is expected to be completed by June 30th of 2021. UHY, LLP is a PCAOB registered accounting firm.www.austinnews.net