Is Canada’s Housing Market About to Change Course?
The boom in the Canadian housing market has really been unstoppable for years. The pandemic even accelerated the pace, making real estate one of the most desirable avenues for investors. However, the housing market can’t remain hot indefinitely and has to cool off at some point. The April 2021 data showed some dampening, resulting in an over 12% decline in home sales month over month. So, is this the start of a prolonged weakness? If so, what should prospective buyers do?ca.investing.com