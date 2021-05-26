Is Canada’s Housing Market About to Change Course?

The White House believes it has an ally in the bond markets to make the case that inflation isn’t an economic threat. Republican lawmakers have interpreted the jump in consumer and producer prices as a sign that inflation is spiking at levels that will hurt growth, and they say President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package has overcooked the economy. But the financial markets appear to be backing Biden’s case that any price increases are the fleeting result of the United States restarting after the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.