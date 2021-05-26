Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

austinnews.net
 29 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, announces an early-bird purchase incentive for the next generation of its Binovi Touch, the Binovi Touch Elite. The Binovi Touch Elite is the culmination of extensive development work to improve on the existing Binovi Touch, based on customer feedback. The Elite benefits from new manufacturing processes that enable incorporation of a number of design improvements.

www.austinnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Bird#Startup#Visn#The Binovi Touch Elite#Oklahoma State Baseball#Xhockey#Eli Wilson Goaltending#Gpg Consulting#Cto#Esports Gamers#Saas#Mirror#Lulu#Ecommerce#Company#Vera#Cavt#Sports Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Lululemon
News Break
MLS
News Break
Electronics
News Break
NCAA
Related
Theater & Danceivlogyt.com

Just Dance 2022 Pre-order Available Now

Just Dance 2022 is set to release on November 4, 2021, and will available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Google Stadia. Just Dance 2022 – Xbox Series X, Xbox One – Pre-order at Best Buy...
Video Gamesivlogyt.com

Battlefield 2042 Pre-order Available Now

Battlefield 2042 is an upcoming first-person shooter video game developed by EA DICE and published by Electronic Arts. It is the seventeenth installment in the Battlefield series. It will be available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and Series S. Battlefield 2042 set...
Electronicsmactrast.com

Beats Studio Buds Wireless Earphones Now Available to Order

Apple’s Beats by Dre has launched its Beats Studio Buds wireless earphones. The new buds offer active noise cancellation in a compact package and are now available for pre-order in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they’re priced at $149.99. The new earbuds offer...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker now available for order

In April, Microsoft announced the new Modern USB-C Speaker that will offer high-quality audio for meetings, calls and casual music listening. Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker is now available for order from Microsoft Store for $99.99. The Modern USB-C Speaker is Microsoft Teams certified and comes with a powerful speaker driver,...
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

HomePod Mini Now Available to Order in New Zealand

Apple this week made the HomePod mini available to order in New Zealand, with pricing set at $159 including tax. Available in Space Gray and White, the speaker currently faces a 2-3 weeks shipping estimate in the country. Apple confirmed the HomePod mini would be launching in additional countries during...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

AIR Music Technology plugin bundles on sale for $9.99 USD

AIR Music Technology has launched a Summer Sale with discounts of up to 97% off on selected plugin bundles for a limited time only. The following collections are included in the promotion:. AIR Power Pack: Hybrid 3, Velvet and Mini Grand. AIR Essential Synths Pack: Vacuum Pro, Loom 2 and...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Novation Circuit Rhythm Sampling Groovebox Now Available To Pre-Order

Novation today officially introduced the Circuit Rhythm, the third groovebox in the Circuit family. The Circuit Rhythm keeps the streamlined grid-based sequencing interface of the original Circuit, but focuses on sampling and sample sequencing. Instead of offering two synthesis and 4 drum tracks, the Circuit Rhythm features 8 Flexible Sample Tracks.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Babe Ruth League Players Gain Access to Online Version of Binovi Touch

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leveling up game-time skills with proven neuro-visual technology. TORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB: BNVIF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe Ruth League families across 3,000 leagues, led by approximately 3,500 coaches across the country, through a web-based version of the product. This online version emulates several of the featured protocols available within the physical Binovi Touch hardware, designed to improve vision and cognitive performance among athletes, organizers, coaches, and umpires. Binovi is recognized as the official vision training partner for Babe Ruth League.
Electronicsredsharknews.com

Nauticam announces new Sony FX3 professional underwater housing

Underwater camera housing experts, Nauticam, has announced a new housing for Sony’s FX3 cinema camera. The Nauticam FX3 has been made available for pre-order. The housing has been designed to make using the camera as intuitive as possible, with ultra high quality optics and the ability to take Naiticam’s other accessories such as its range of housings for external monitor/recorders.
Electronicstechinvestornews.com

Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case now available for 4th-gen iPad Air

Logitech Combo Touch has been a great alternative for iPad Pro users who don’t want to spend more than $300 on Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Now, the company has announced a new version designed specifically for the 4th-generation iPad Air, which was introduced last year with a similar design to the 11-inch iPad Pro, but with a 10.9-inch display instead.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox Series X: Pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console at Amazon

Update: Amazon is taking pre-orders for its next restock of the Xbox Series X. Find out more below.We’re six months into the launch of the Xbox Series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox Series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

HyperX Cloud Stinger Pink gaming headset

If you are in the market for a pink gaming headset you’ll be pleased to know that HyperX has added a Pink Colorway gaming headset to its range of Cloud Stinger gear priced at just $50. The HyperX gaming headset is now available to purchase throughout the United States and features dynamic, 50 mm with neodymium magnets, a circumaural, closed back design and a frequency response of 18Hz-23,000Hz. The gaming headset has been rated at 30 mW with a maximum of 500 mW.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

NieR: Reincarnation is now Available for Pre-Order on Android

The mobile version of the smash-hit slasher Nier, Nier: Reincarnation is now available for pre-order on the Google Play Store. So you can get it all queued up to download when it launches. There’s also a chance that if you pre-register you’ll get early access to the game, which is...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Riders Republic Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One

This game leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One title and the Xbox Series X|S title. Pre-order now to get the Bunny Pack! Includes custom bunny outfit and snowboard graphic. Ultimate Edition includes the Year 1 Pass and four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon, and Skull'n Style Packs. Grab your bike, skis, snowboard, or wingsuit and explore an open world sports paradise where the rules are yours to make—or break. - Year 1 Pass includes eight exotic kits unlocking throughout the year, plus BMX Sport add-on when added after launch. - Battle against over 50 players simultaneously in a massive multiplayer playground—over 20 players on Xbox One. - Compete in an all-out mass start race—collide, grind, and fight your way to the finish! - Ride through a seamless open world in Career mode or multiplayer events.