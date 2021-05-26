Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Update: Amazon is taking pre-orders for its next restock of the Xbox Series X. Find out more below.We’re six months into the launch of the Xbox Series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox Series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed...