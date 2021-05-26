Cancel
Port Washington, NY

Mobile Accessory Sales See Positive First Quarter After Challenging 2020, Reports NPD

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Following a challenging 2020, sales in the U.S. of mobile accessories including cases, screen protectors, and mobile power items saw a return to growth in the first quarter of 2021. Double-digit revenue losses in 2020 were replaced by double-digit gains in Q1 for mobile phone cases (+18%), while screen protector sales grew 9%, and mobile power accessories were up 38%, according to NPD’s Retail Tracking Service.

