Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTBT) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic co-mining agreement (the "Agreement") with Digihost Technologies ("Digihost") (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) in North America. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Digithost will provide certain premises (the "Premises") to Bit Digital for the purpose of the operation and storage of a 20 MW Bitcoin mining system (the "Miners") to be delivered by Bit Digital, and Digithost will also provide services to maintain the Premises for a term of two years. The collaboration between Digihost and Bit Digital is expected to generate an increase in hashrate of approximately 400 PH between the companies.