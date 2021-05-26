Cancel
Conagra inks partnerships to support Black and Brown students

By Eric Schroeder
bakingbusiness.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund to support Black and Brown students. As part of the partnerships, Conagra will donate $125,000 for scholarships and its employees also will actively engage with scholarship recipients to provide professional development opportunities that strengthen career prospects for students’ post-college, including resume building assistance, job interview preparation, and additional workplace readiness experiences.

