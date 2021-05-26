Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Speaking of Monte, maybe we can Make A Deal with him

tigernet.com
 2021-05-26

You can't coach baseball but we have a need as an assistant golf coach!. The perfect Monty Hall LetsMakeADeal Animated GIF for your conversation. Discover and Share the best GIFs on Tenor.

www.tigernet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Golf#Monte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportssportswar.com

Maybe we could use an upgrade to our tailgating experience.

But to rip out parking lots that people pay good money for spaces. Parking lots that can be used throughout the year. Adding a deck, where does the money come from to finance it. Tailgating green space sounds great. But what will the area be used for the rest of the year. Yes, this is a fun discussion to fill time during the summer. But to me Quinn Blanding, Ahmad, TC, and other former players should be focusing on getting the football op's building moving forward...
RelationshipsSTACK

Yes We Can Play

“Mom, I want to play basketball,” I said as I watched the boys move up and down the court, dribbling around each other to get to the hoop. It was 1973, and I was seven. My mom peered at me through the bottom of her glasses and explained, “They don’t have basketball for girls your age, Sonya.” I narrowed my eyes and huffed. She gave me an exaggerated wink and said, “That doesn’t mean you can’t play.”
NBAsportswar.com

Maybe McKneely can pull a Carter Whitt and start in January 2022

Trey Murphy chooses to forgo eligibility will stay in the draft. -- Five Pillar 06/21/2021 4:38PM. Tony took a guy who came here to redshirt and got him NBA-ready in a year. ** -- Roanoke Rich 06/21/2021 5:01PM. Can't believe he would break the bond he has with his UVA...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Tyrus: Why does Gwen Berry want to compete in the Olympics if she hates her country so much

"The Big Sunday Show" panel discusses Olympic trials athlete Gwen Berry turning her back on the American flag while the National Anthem played. TYRUS MURDOCH: No, I don't, and quite honestly I don't care when the national anthem was played. It doesn't matter, 5:20, 4:15 it doesn't really matter. I'm going to give you names here. We've had some issues in this country especially as a black man when I go to Tommy Smith, John Carlos, Jessie Owens who they had issues, they fought, they wanted dignity, but they also wanted a seat at the table. They wanted to show how much they loved their country, how much they belong, and human rights issues and they fought for it. This isn't it. Even if we are taking a knee on the baseball game, I have no problem with a professional athlete being a citizen, taking a respectful knee during the flag if that's what you choose to do while still honoring the flag, I have no issue. She turned her back on the flag. She was upset they had the gall to – what song would you think they are going to play at the Olympics? This very simply, why are you even competing in the Olympics if you hate the flag and the country so much? If it's such a horrible place, why are you doing it?