HYDE — The DuBois boys tennis team closed out its season Thursday with a 7-0 win at Clearfield. The best match of the day came at No. 4 singles, where Clearfield’s Seth Visnofsky won the opening set against Ryan Sickeri, 7-5, only to see the Beaver rally for the victory. Sickeri won the second set 6-4 before taking the third-set super tiebreaker 10-8.