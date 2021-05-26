Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: Chad Holbrook

tigernet.com
 16 days ago

I say hire Holbrook if you can’t get Sully or Schlossnagle. Holbrook is one of the best recruiters around and he would love to get a chance to show UofSC they made a mistake firing him. At the very least Clemson needs a shake up on the staff, new pitching coach for sure.

www.tigernet.com
Related
Baseballpnwathletics.com

Chad Patrick named All-American

HAMMOND, Ind. – Senior pitcher Chad Patrick from Purdue University Northwest has been selected to three All-American teams, including second-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association, third-team All-American by NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association, and honorable-mention All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Patrick is the second...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Pair of doubles Monday

Pinder went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Seattle. The utilityman produced his third multi-hit effort of the season Monday. Pinder has slashed .237/.262/.458 with two home runs, five RBI, seven runs scored and seven doubles through 18 games. The 29-year-old missed over a month with a knee injury, but he's been a fairly consistent presence in the lineup since returning to action May 14.
College Sportshornfm.com

Chad and Trey talk about the Quinn Ewers comments

The former UT commit told 247Sports why he flipped to Ohio St. “Probably because a Texas team hasn’t been in the running for a national championship in a little while,” Ewers told 247Sports. “And I don’t know about other guys, but like me I just, I just want to compete at the highest, highest level. Obviously, one day they will get back there and it’ll be great. But right now, it’s just, I’m just tired seeing that happen.”
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Officially reinstated

Kuhl (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's start against the Royals. Kuhl had been on the injured list since April 22 due to right shoulder soreness, but he made a pair of rehab starts and will now return to the major-league club. In his two appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis, the right-hander allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out nine in 6.1 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Stuck with third loss

Kuhl (0-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Sunday versus Miami. He also hit one batter. Kuhl wasn't poor on the mound, as his only big mistake was a Jesus Aguilar solo home run in the second inning. In the sixth, the right-hander yielded an unearned run and a sacrifice fly, and that was enough to take his second loss in as many starts. He's pitched to a 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 21:17 K:BB across 25.2 innings this season. Kuhl lines up for a road start in Milwaukee next weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Goes deep Saturday

Pinder went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Saturday in a victory over the Rockies. Pinder crushed a 462-foot solo shot to left field in the third inning to give Oakland a 3-1 lead. The homer was his third of the season. The utilityman is slashing .235/.278/.471 across 72 plate appearances overall.
Utah StatePosted by
247Sports

Gary Henderson Named Ninth Head Coach of Utah Baseball

Not even a month after Bill Kinneberg announced his retirement as the head coach of Utah baseball, Athletic Director Mark Harlan announced the promotion of Gary Henderson to fill the position. Henderson becomes the ninth head coach in Utah baseball history. "It was extremely gratifying to have the high level...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Likely Monday starter

General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that he expects Kuhl (shoulder) to come off the injured list to start Monday's game against the Royals, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Kuhl was rumored to be the leading option to start Sunday's series finale against Colorado, but it looks like the right...
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Jud Fabian: 2021 MLB Draft Profile

Coming into the 2021 baseball season, Jud Fabian had a chance to be the first-position player selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Playing for the University of Florida, who ranked first in the nation prior to the start of the season, Fabian and his squad got off to a slow start.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame S | NFL Draft Scouting Report

There hasn’t been a safety drafted in the top 10 since 2017. Can Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton break that drought at the 2022 NFL Draft?. When the next NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas, it will be five years since a safety was selected with a top-10 pick. Since 2010, just three players at the position have ascended to the early part of Day 1. In the 2022 NFL Draft, that select group should add another name in Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. The Fighting Irish have an extraordinary player marshaling their defense this year, and his scouting report demonstrates just how talented the junior safety is.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Perfect at the dish

Pinder went 3-for-3 with a run and RBI apiece in a 5-2 win over Arizona on Tuesday. Pinder began the game on the bench but pinch hit for Seth Brown in the fourth and recorded an RBI single as part of a five-run inning for Oakland. He later singled in the fifth and eighth innings. This was Pinder's third multi-hit effort in his last six appearances as he's raised his average from .200 to .253 in the eight-day stretch.
College Sports247Sports

Why Nick Saban's contract extension is a home run for Clemson

Finally, we can put to bed the ever-popular question that's brought up every offseason in college football circles — how long before Alabama calls on Dabo Swinney following the departure of Nick Saban? College football's all-time leader in national championships signed a long-term extension this week, pushing his tenure with the Crimson Tide through the 2028 season, which means Clemson doesn't have to worry about its own elite coach leaving Death Valley in the immediate future.
Alabama StateThe Eagle-Tribune

BC football to host Alabama ... in 2031

William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft announced on Wednesday that Boston College and Alabama will meet for a two-game series on the gridiron beginning in 2031 in Chestnut Hill. “As we look to build out our future schedules, it was important for us to find a series that...
NFLtigernet.com

Arik Gilbert

Their SoCal transfer QB is a Heisman frontrunner. In four starts, Daniels did looked pretty solid. He completed 67% of his passes for 1,231 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt, with 10 TD's and only 2 INT's. However, you have to consider the opponents. His four starts came against Mississippi State, uof6c, Mizzou and Cincinnati. With the exception of Cincinnati, the other three all had horrible defenses (MSU ranked 55th in total defense, Mizzou was 66th, and uof6c was 105th). Against the pass, they were all worse. While Cincinnati was ranked 13th nationally in total defense (outside the top 40 against the pass), that came against a schedule ranked 108th nationally. It will be interesting to see how Daniels performs against a defense with an actual pulse especially a team that can really get after him and make him uncomfortable in the pocket.
Sportsjtsstrength.com

Chad’s Greatest Coaching Influences

Garrett is crushing his Hypertrophy training with some big rep PRs. Chad pulls heavy deadlifts on the Juggernaut A.I. Program. What people and events influenced Chad and Max as coaches?. #TBT Chad Totals 1020kg/2248#. In Chad's first meet back from 2 herniated discs, he set PRs in the squat 425kg/937#...