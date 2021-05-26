Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

CU Boulder statement on Colorado test optional bill signing

By Published:
CU Boulder News & Events
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCU Boulder Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano applauded Gov. Jared Polis for signing HB21-1067 College Admission Use Of National Test Score into law Tuesday. The bill ends a state requirement for higher education admissions to consider national assessment scores such as the SAT and ACT. As the chancellor detailed in an op-ed earlier this year, SAT and ACT scores can present a barrier to lower-income students, and removing that barrier puts Colorado higher education institutions in line with peer institutions across the country.

www.colorado.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Education
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Boulder, CO
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cu Boulder#College Admissions#Research University#Colorado College#University Education#College Education#College Students#Cu Boulder#National Test Scores#Gov Jared Polis#Higher Education#Act Scores#Law#Peer Institutions#Lower Income Students#Equity#Line#Sat#Barrier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are, if you drive through your neighborhood and there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why: Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Boulder, COReporterHerald.com

Census estimates: Larimer largest, Boulder growth slows, families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Editorial: CU Regents must choose sunlight over secrecy

The news that Mark Kennedy has started down the path of transitioning out of his job as University of Colorado president raises the issue of whether our CU Regents will embrace transparency as part of our journey ahead. We say “our” journey, because the process in selecting a new leader...
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado Springs, COcoloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Reach out for help before it’s too late

We had hoped never to revisit such tragedy in our communities — not to mention so soon after the March 22 rampage that claimed 10 lives at a Boulder supermarket. And yet our state was blindsided by its second mass shooting in as many months early last Sunday, on Mother’s Day, this time in Colorado Springs.
Boulder, CObroomfieldenterprise.com

BVSD reschedules Title IX council information meeting

The Boulder Valley School District has rescheduled its Title IX Advisory Council introductory meeting for May 27. The district was forced to reschedule the virtual meeting, originally planned in April, after it was “Google bombed” by “outside people that were disruptive with loud music, profanities, nudity and weapons,” according to a district statement.
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Boulder, CObroomfieldenterprise.com

BVSD seeks budget feedback for 2021-22 school year

The Boulder Valley School District is seeking feedback this week on next school year’s budget through its online engagement platform, Let’s Talk BVSD. The community is asked to let the district know if the areas where the district is looking at increasing funding are valuable and to add additional needs.
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Boulder, COboulderbeat.news

Boulder leaders struggle with when, how to get back to business

Boulder city council will return to (mostly) empty chambers for in-person proceedings July 13. It was a decisive and enthusiastic call after 14 months of Zoom meetings, but there are still issues left unsolved: issues of accountability, safety, privacy, technology. The struggle of local government reflects that in the wider...
Colorado Statebeckersspine.com

Colorado hospital installs Rosa Knee

Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital added Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee for joint replacements, local news affiliate KDVR reported May 16. The robot will help accuracy during surgery, Derek Johnson, MD, surgeon and director of orthopedics. "Traditionally with knee replacement, we use jigs and guides to help guide our surgery," Dr. Johnson...