CU Boulder statement on Colorado test optional bill signing
CU Boulder Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano applauded Gov. Jared Polis for signing HB21-1067 College Admission Use Of National Test Score into law Tuesday. The bill ends a state requirement for higher education admissions to consider national assessment scores such as the SAT and ACT. As the chancellor detailed in an op-ed earlier this year, SAT and ACT scores can present a barrier to lower-income students, and removing that barrier puts Colorado higher education institutions in line with peer institutions across the country.www.colorado.edu