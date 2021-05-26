Cancel
Danone prioritizing innovation for the virtual shelf

By Sam Danley
bakingbusiness.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOMFIELD, COLO. — With e-commerce adoption skyrocketing during the pandemic and online sales expected to reach more than $250 billion by 2025, Danone North America is prioritizing innovation for the virtual shelf. The company in April launched a direct-to-consumer website for its So Delicious brand of plant-based dairy products. “We...

www.bakingbusiness.com
