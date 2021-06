COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two Ballwin residents were injured in a Cooper County crash Saturday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway patrol report, Andrian T. Wiley, 36, of Kansas City was driving a Chevy Trailblazer on westbound Interstate-70 at a high rate of speed around 10:13 a.m. Saturday. His vehicle struck the rear of a Jeep Cherokee that was being driven by a Ballwin resident, Anthony W. Plaster, 53. Wiley’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway and overturned. Plaster’s vehicle came to a stop on the shoulder. Plaster and Plaster’s passenger, Alison K. Plaster, 52, were moderately injured. Both were transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.