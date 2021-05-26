Grilled Pizza with Charred Kale and Burrata

Grilled pizza does not sound like the highest use of a grill or a pizza. Wouldn’t the bottom of the crust burn into a blackened crisp long before the cheese melts? Luckily, nobody told Johanne Killeen and George Germon, two art students from Providence, Rhode Island. They’d met while working for Dewey Dufresne, a young chef with a big future of his own. In 1980 they opened Al Forno, which means “from the oven,” an unlikely name for the birthplace of the world’s first non-baked pizza. It sprang from the fact that their new restaurant space came with a grill. They wanted to use it, and their signature margherita pie became that grill’s reason why.