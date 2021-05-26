Cancel
Recipes

Grilled Pizza with Charred Kale and Burrata

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of the kick-off of grilling season, allow me to present…. I love it for so many reasons, but chief among them is that there is no need to fire up the oven to 475°F on a hot summer day. Grilled pizza is a great vegetarian option for a cookout, and, most important, this particular one is exhibit A for the world’s greatest culinary contrast: charred alongside creamy. (Think yogurt sauce with grilled salmon, or grilled romaine brushed with Caesar.) On this pie, the sweet, milky burrata cuts the smoky grilled kale, and it is a wonder.

