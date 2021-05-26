Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Street Wise mural fest fundraiser brings music, painting and more to Boulder’s Bandshell Saturday

By Kalene McCort
broomfieldenterprise.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, the first Street Wise Boulder mural festival transformed building sides, bike trail underpasses and parking garages with large-scale works of art. Creatives climbed ladders, armed themselves with spray paint cans and roller brushes to create a number of pieces that — in addition to adding bold beauty to various exteriors — called attention to humanitarian efforts and ongoing injustices.

www.broomfieldenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Society
Boulder County, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Entertainment
Boulder County, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Boulder, CO
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Murals#Graffiti Art#Street Artists#Dance Music#Arts Events#Glen Huntington Bandshell#The Fafa Family#Play Boulder Foundation#Spray Their Name#Pharaoh One#Bricks#Indigenous#Lgbtqia#Boulder Arts Outdoors#Google#Local Theater Company#Hippy Bluegrass Church#Jarrow Montessori#Los Chicos Malos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Country
Cuba
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Paintings
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Longmont Museum Exhibit Brings Rare Masterpieces To Colorado

The "Enduring Impressions" exhibit at the Longmont Museum is bringing rare artwork to the Colorado suburbs. The exhibit features artists like Degas, Monet, Pissarro, and their printmaker George William Thornley. The works featured in the exhibit come from the Collection of Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The Denver collectors have...
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Boulder, COthemtnear.com

Tebo Garage hosts King Soopers survivors benefit

Dave Gibson, Longmont. The mass shooting on March 22, 2021, at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, struck closer to home than others in what seems to be an endless string of senseless tragedies witnessed on our television screens. For Officer Eric Talley, Denny Strong, Neven Stanisie, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowski, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, and Jody Waters, it cost them their lives. Tremendous sadness and a void that can never be filled remain for the spouses, children, moms, dads, brothers, sisters, relatives, and friends left behind.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Boulder, CODenver Post

Renowned advertising executive sells Victorian home in Boulder for $4M

One of the most well-known ad executives in the country has sold his Boulder home after stepping away from the firm he co-founded for a second time. Alex Bogusky, who co-founded Crispin Porter + Bogusky in 1988, and his wife Ana sold their home at 421 Highland Ave. in Mapleton Hill for nearly $4 million last month, according to public records.
Colorado Stateloudersound.com

Colorado prog trio Source release video for False Prophet

US prog rock trio Source have released a visualiser video for their latest single False Prophet, which you can watch below. False Prophet is taken from the band's upcoming album Ethereal Self which will be released on May 25. It's the third album from the Boulder, Colorado band, who released their debut album Return To Nothing in 2016 and Totality in 2019.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Alan Delamere: CU South – Devil is in the details

I was happy to see the Mayor’s list of issues to be resolved prior to completing an annexation agreement with CU. However there is one issue that was not on the Mayors list – Technical feasibility of the current City plan for protecting Boulder citizens from flood danger. The flood of 2013 is still fresh in our minds so we need to protect all of Boulder from such a flood occurring again.
Colorado Springs, COcoloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Reach out for help before it’s too late

We had hoped never to revisit such tragedy in our communities — not to mention so soon after the March 22 rampage that claimed 10 lives at a Boulder supermarket. And yet our state was blindsided by its second mass shooting in as many months early last Sunday, on Mother’s Day, this time in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Erie, CODaily Camera

Area is buzzing as swarm season arrives for honey bees

It’s swarm season for honey bees and the area is buzzing with colonies. While it may look disconcerting, residents need not worry. According to a weekly update from the Erie town administrator, the Boulder County Beekeepers Association will collect swarms free of charge. Community members can call the Swarm Hotline...
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado Statethis song is sick

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Red Rocks Concert with Colorado Symphony & Big Boi

Red Rocks just announced potentially our favorite lineup of the season so far. The ineffable Wu-Tang Clan will be headlining our beloved venue, performing with none other than the Colorado Symphony on August 13. If that wasn’t enough to sell you, the lineup also features support from legendary OutKast member Big Boi, and Chris Karns—DJ for Pretty Lights’ live band.