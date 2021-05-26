Penei Sewell Appears to Reveal New Lions Jersey Number [LOOK]

It can be tough for an NFL rookie to pick his number. Often times, veteran players occupy the desired digits, and can demand a ransom in exchange for a jersey swap. Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell wore 58 while in college, and it appears he will be set to do that again in the pros after he was spotted during Detroit’s early OTA sessions this week sporting the number. 58 has been occupied by linebacker Jamie Collins, who may now be set to switch.