Jets Lead NFL With 4 Interior Defensive Linemen in PFF’s Top 32

Jets Headed to London; Finish with 6 of 9 at Home and Have 13 Kickoffs Slated for 1:00 p.m. Eric Allen. April began with the Jets sending QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for three draft picks: a sixth-round selection in April plus second- and fourth-rounders in 2022. Then the month ended with the New York's AFC representative selecting BYU signal-caller Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall selection. So there is a bit of irony here that the Jets and the Panthers will kick 2021 off with an interconference battle. Darnold (24) completed 59.8% of his passes with 45 TDs and 39 INTs for the Jets from 2018-20 while appearing in 38 games and compiling a 13-25 mark as a starter. He'll be in line (along with a number of former Jets including WR Robby Anderson) to face his former teammates at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 12. As for Wilson, first-year head coach Robert Saleh, who will also make his head-coaching debut against the Panthers, is taking it one step at a time with his gifted young passer.