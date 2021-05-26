Cancel
Jets Lead NFL With 4 Interior Defensive Linemen in PFF’s Top 32

By Michael Obermuller
Heavy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro Football Focus has just released their top 32 ranked interior defensive linemen heading into the 2021 season, and the New York Jets lead the way with four on their roster. While other NFL franchises are higher on the list, with players like Aaron Donald or Chris Jones (top two ranks), no other organization has as many total occupants as the Jets defense. The next closest was the Pittsburgh Steelers with three top-ranked interior D-linemen.

