Similarweb Ltd. , a leading digital market intelligence company, announced the appointment of Sanju Bansal to its board of directors, effective immediately. “We are thrilled to welcome Sanju to our board of directors,” said Or Offer, CEO and founder of Similarweb. “Sanju brings decades of experience as both a serial entrepreneur and member of the board of directors of several successful publicly traded companies. After a thorough search, I couldn’t be more confident in the positive impact Sanju will have on our board and Similarweb as a whole.”