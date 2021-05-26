Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft Says Edge is Now the 'Best Performing' Windows 10 Browser

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 15 days ago

The next release of Edge will be the "best performing" browser available on Windows 10 when it arrives later this week, Microsoft claimed at its Build 2021 event. It said that version 91 contains new features, specifically "startup boost and sleeping tabs" that will push it ahead of Chrome and all other browsers. From a report: Startup boost was introduced in March and works by "running a core set of Microsoft Edge processes in the background," according to the post. At the same time, it supposedly won't use any additional resources when Microsoft Edge browser windows are open. That feature has boosted startup speeds by up to 41 percent, the company claims. In the upcoming build, Microsoft will introduce a "sleeping tabs" feature that immediately puts ads to sleep when you switch to another tab, allowing for "instance resource savings." That promises to boost browser performance and free up memory for other apps, as ads can be highly memory- and processor-intensive.

slashdot.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browsers#Microsoft Edge#Edge Browser#Chrome#Startup Company#Browser Performance#Feature#Startup Speeds#Processor#Startup Boost#Memory#Instance Resource Savings#Running#Time#Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Softwaremobilesyrup.com

Microsoft updating shared calendar experience for Outlook on Windows

Microsoft is rolling out an update to Outlook that will “dramatically” improve the reliability of shared calendars. The Redmond, Washington-based company calls the update “arguably the biggest change to Outlook for Windows since its initial release in 1997,” which seems a bit much for what amounts to back-end changes to improve functionality. In fact, lower in Microsoft’s update, the company said it hopes people don’t notice the change as it’s “one of those improvements that should be invisible because it eliminates issues but doesn’t change the core product functionality.”
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft is Improving Font Rendering in Edge

Today, Microsoft detailed some font rendering improvements that it is making in its Edge web browser in a coming version upgrade. “We have improved the contrast enhancement and gamma correction to match the quality and clarity of other native Windows applications,” the Microsoft Edge Team writes. “Font rendering will also now respect user ClearType Tuner settings when applying text contrast enhancement and gamma correction.”
SoftwareTechRepublic

4 secret features of Microsoft Edge, Word, Excel and Windows 10

There are dozens of undocumented features in Microsoft software. Learn how to find four hidden features of some Microsoft apps. Over the company's decades of existence, Microsoft has developed, and perhaps cultivated, a reputation for producing software with a multitude of features—some would argue too many features. But that does not mean there are no hidden or undocumented features left to find if you know where to look.
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft releases Windows Package Manager at Build 2021

Windows Package Manager is now available in version 1.0. The tool makes it easy to install and uninstall apps and packages on Windows 10. Microsoft has tested Windows Package Manager in preview since May 2020. At Microsoft Build 2021, the company released Windows Package Manager 1.0. First announced in preview...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
Computersmakeuseof.com

You Can Now Get Rid of the "Recommended Browser Settings" Prompt in Edge

Lately, Microsoft's Edge browser has constantly been displaying the "Use recommended browser settings" prompt. Some users think the reason this prompt appears again and again is that Microsoft is trying to divert people to making Bing as their default search engine. Regardless, there's now a way to remove this prompt...
Softwareopenthenews.com

Microsoft to reveal a new version of Windows on June 24

Microsoft said Wednesday it will divulge “the next generation of Windows” on June 24. The move comes a week after CEO Satya Nadella prodded significant improvements to the PC operating system for developers as well as makers. Windows, the dominant operating system for personal computers, is the source of 14%...
Softwarethinkcomputers.org

Microsoft Will Unveil the Next Generation of Windows on June 24th

For quite a while, Microsoft kept teasing its next-gen Windows 10. Now the company has officially announced that it will be revealed on June 14. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella and product officer Panos Panay will be the presenters at the event. The event will start at 11 am ET / 8 am PT on June 24.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft is bringing swippable widgets back to Windows 10

We already know Microsoft is working on Edge-based widgets for Windows 10, but now it seems Microsoft intends to built these a bit deeper into the OS. Reliable leaker WalkingCat is reporting that Microsoft is working on widgets that can be brought to the foreground by swiping from the edge of the screen, much like the charm bar in Windows 8.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Microsoft Edge can now offer you cashback from thousands of retailers

Microsoft’s Edge browser already offers an amazing coupon service, but today Microsoft has taken things to the next level with two new features designed to help shoppers save money. Cashback with Microsoft Edge and Bing. Today Microsoft announced that that they are bringing Bing Rebates to Microsoft Edge. By shopping...
Technologydroidholic.com

Here is a list of Best Android Browsers in 2021

With so many browsers available on the Google Play store, it can be confusing to know which one to use. However, you need to use only the best Android browser because it’s a matter of security and privacy. You can’t use an unreliable browser that sells information or tracks your activities.