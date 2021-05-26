Cancel
Mondelez deeper into global baking with Chipita

By Josh Sosland
bakingbusiness.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. is moving deeper into the global baking business with an agreement to acquire Chipita SA, a rapidly growing global baker of packaged cakes and pastries. Based in Athens, Chipita generated sales of about $580 million in 2020. The company’s products includes croissants, bagel chips, cake...

www.bakingbusiness.com
