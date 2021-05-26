Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

BTS and McDonald's Drop Merch Line for K-Pop and Fast Food Fans Alike

By Mike Pomranz
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, when McDonald's announced that Korean pop act BTS would be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and J Balvin as the latest artist to receive a signature meal, the partnership had literal global implications: Launching today in the U.S., the BTS Meal will begin "touring" to nearly 50 countries around the world. It's the kind of marketing power only a group that's had albums top the charts from America to Australia and seemingly every country in between can command.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Mcd#K Pop#Merch#Food Drink#Hoodies#Iconic Designs#Mcdonald#K Pop And#Korean#The Bts Meal#Chicken Mcnuggets#Cajun#The Weverse Shop#Mcdonald S Usa#Bts Fans#Diehard Fans#T Shirts#Albums#Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsMySanAntonio

Attention ARMY! The BTS band combo is now available at McDonald's Mexico

In addition to this, the package comes in a special packaging that fans will love. The nuggets are in a purple box and the sauce bags have a design that reflects the aesthetic of the band. It was barely made available on June 1 and the demand has been so high that there are branches in which the special packaging is no longer available. On the day of the launch, there was a line of hundreds of people early in the morning at the Tampico branch.
Restaurantstribuneledgernews.com

I tried the new BTS meal at McDonald's. Here's why it's great.

Jun. 1—By now, you're familiar with McDonald's latest marketing tool: pairing pop stars with combo meals and raking in new visitors. Travis Scott kicked things off last year and J. Balvin followed, but it was time for a little something sweeter. As a member of the BTS Army, I jumped...
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Review: McDonald's - BTS Meal (Cajun and Sweet Chili Sauces)

McDonald's new, limited-time BTS Meal is mostly just a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo meal (with fries and a drink) but does come with two new, limited-time sauces: Sweet Chili and Cajun. There was not any sort of discount for the meal, which cost me $7.79. It did come in a...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Here's What a Food Critic Said About McDonald's New BTS Meal

After months of waiting, American fans have finally had a chance to try the BTS McDonald's meal which officially launched last week. While other celebrity collaborations with the fast-food giant usually consist of cleverly marketing the items that are already available on the menu, the BTS meal is special because it brings something new to the table—two sauces that have never before been seen at McDonald's locations in the United States.
Food & Drinksclarkchronicle.com

McDonald’s releases the BTS Meal

Days prior to the BTS Meal’s May 26 release, BTS stans were tweeting edits of their dream BTS Meal designs. For the most part, people were hoping that the meal would be a Happy Meal. Though their edits differed, Twitter users customized the Happy Meal box with intricate BTS-themed packaging, even including a band member toy inside. Some users made genuine meal edits whereas others made edits that half-heartedly poked fun at the former’s. Regardless, people were expecting a Happy Meal.
WorldStereogum

BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

About nine months ago, the phenomenally successful South Korean boy band BTS released “Dynamite,” their first-ever English-language single. Up until the moment that they announced “Dynamite,” the members of BTS had said that they didn’t plan to record in English. This made sense. They didn’t need to record in English. At the time, BTS represented a radical decentering of the global pop system: A leviathan-level success story in which the principal figures come from outside the anglophone pop system to capture the hearts of millions of people around the world. BTS weren’t simply huge in Korea or even Asia. They were (and are) huge everywhere, and their rise mirrored the trajectories of Spanish-language urbano stars like Bad Bunny and J Balvin. In America, BTS could sell out stadiums and land top-10 singles while only sprinkling occasional English into their records. They didn’t need to pull crossover moves. Instead, they brought everyone else into their world. Then they went ahead and pulled a crossover move anyway.
Food & Drinksindustryglobalnews24.com

MCDONALD’S OFFERS BTS MEAL IN SOUTH KOREA

McDonald’s in celebrity collaboration with K-pop’s famous group BTS went on sale in South Korea, the US, and in 10 other nations. The meal is the first celebrity collaboration that is on sale globally. The TV commercial of McDonald’s has used BTS’s latest hit “Butter” as a promotion which has...
Food & Drinksinspiyr.com

5 Tips to Ordering the Healthiest Food at McDonald’s

For any health-conscious individual, the thought of McDonald’s food is likely to make you shudder, and the thought of healthy food at McDonald’s would make you laugh. Not necessarily because you don’t like it—it can be quite delicious—but because no matter what, you’ll be forced to sabotage your nutritious eating habits.
Restaurantsava360.com

New BTS meal available at McDonald’s outlets across Canada

A BTS-inspired McDonald’s meal has arrived at locations across Canada. The meal consists of 10-piece chicken nuggets, fries, a drink coupled with limited-edition Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which were previously only available at South Korean McDonald’s outlets. The meal is packed in punchy purple branding, rather than the...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

These McDonald's Super-Fans Turned Their Home Into a Shrine

One Virginia couple has a distinct love for preservation, as their nostalgic fast food– and pop culture-themed home has gone viral in international media. And you thought the Golden Arches got you excited—these two have a vintage McDonald's sign hanging on a wall that's painted "McDonald's red"!. Taylor and Adam...
Recipeskoreaproductpost.com

McDonald’s Collab with BTS and We are “Lovin’ It”!

If you should know one thing about South Korea, it is that they take their fast food very seriously. South Korea has one of the most vibrant food cultures in the world, and fast food is a major part of it. Every major fast-food chain has multiple outlets in South Korea, and the unique palatability of South Korean cuisine has been integrated into many a restaurant menu.
Cell Phonesfranchising.com

The Much Anticipated McDonald’s x BTS Menu Collab is Officially Here

Customers can eat like the pop icon by ordering their favorite meal. “Seeing the passion and anticipation from our fans worldwide since we announced the BTS Meal has been incredible,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. “And the best part is, we are just getting started. We are preparing to give customers even more ways to experience this collaboration in the coming weeks.”
CelebritiesNME

Epik High’s Tablo shares his impression of the McDonald’s BTS Meal

Tablo of South Korean hip-hop group Epik High has shared his first impression of the recently released McDonald’s BTS meal. Earlier today (June 4), the Korean-Canadian rapper shared a hilarious clip of himself trying the meal for the first time, saying on Twitter that it was his “first and only meal of the day”. The McDonald’s BTS meal was launched late last month in countries such as the US, Canada, South Korea and more.
Recipesthemusicnetwork.com

BTS team up with McDonald’s for signature meal and merchandise range

K-pop icons BTS have partnered with McDonald’s to launch a new signature meal order. Available at participating restaurants around Australia, the BTS Meal has 10 Chicken McNuggets, large Fries, large soft drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which are said to be inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.