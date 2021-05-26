Brigadier Makes Copper Discovery at Picachos

VANCOUVER, BC , June 21, 2021 /CNW/ – GR Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) (“GR Silver Mining” or the “Company”) – is pleased to announce that it has initiated a 14,000 m exploration drill program targeting newly identified and untested silver-gold (Ag-Au) veins on its concessions within the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico . Seven drill rigs are being mobilized to undertake this program at new project sites on the Company’s extensive Ag-Au vein systems that extend over structural trends covering a combined 75 km strike length of the Plomosas, San Marcial and La Trinidad Project Areas (Figure 1).