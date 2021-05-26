USB Power Delivery’s Big Upgrade Gets Us Closer to One Cable to Rule Them All

Offering two wireless charging pads and a slew of other features, the Manhattan Products Powerbank 20,000 mAh is impressive. This gadget has a 10-watt wireless charging pad and a 2-watt wireless charging pad. So you can use it for your smartphone, earbuds, smartwatches, and other gadgets. Not only that, but it also has two wired USB power delivery options. You can use the USB-C PD port to get up to 60 watts of power for things like your MacBook Pro or tablet. And you can also use the USB-A QC 3.0 charging port, which delivers up to 24 watts. As if its charging capabilities weren’t impressive enough, the Powerbank 20,000 mAh with Power Delivery & Wireless Charging Pads also has a built-in LED flashlight. So you can light up any space you need to see.