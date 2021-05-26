Cancel
USB Power Delivery’s Big Upgrade Gets Us Closer to One Cable to Rule Them All

By Sam Rutherford
Gizmodo
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor people who can’t stand proprietary power cables, USB Power Delivery just got a big upgrade that raises the limit on the max power transfer from 100 watts all the way up to 240 watts. The latest update to USB’s capabilities comes from USB-IF, which recently released revision 2.1 of...

gizmodo.com
