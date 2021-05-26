Cancel
Steve Coogan Unveils Spring 2022 U.K., Ireland Tour for 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge' - Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
Laredo Morning Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Global Bulletin, Steve Coogan takes Alan Partridge on the road; Another Screen offers a free, month-long selection of films from Palestinian women filmmakers; Spain gets a “Temptation Island” spinoff show; the Gulf Cooperation Council launches a campaign to bring audiences back to the cinema post-COVID; VIS makes its first reality format deal in the Nordics with SVT; and ITV appoints Kunal Shah as sales director for South Asia.

www.lmtonline.com
Related
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

‘We did our bit to get Biden elected’: Peter Baynham on writing for Borat, Brass Eye and Alan Partridge

For a quarter of a century now, Peter Baynham has been one of the writers behind Britain’s sharpest comedians and satirists, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Morris and Steve Coogan. In 2005, however, he began to wonder if he had forgotten how to be funny. “I thought, ‘Whatever I had, I’ve lost it,’” says the 57-year-old. “It was gone.”
Celebritiesstereoboard.com

Extra Leeds Date Added To Alan Partridge Live UK Arena Tour

An extra Leeds date has been added to the Alan Partridge Live Tour. Steve Coogan's hapless broadcaster will now double up at the First Direct Arena on May 29, the day after his previously confirmed gig at the venue. The Strategem live show will also hit arenas in Belfast, Dublin,...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Mamma Mia!' Musical Returns to London's West End - Global Bulletin

Smash hit musical “Mamma Mia!” will return to London’s West End at the Novello Theatre from Aug. 25. The beleaguered U.K. theater sector is operating at a vastly reduced capacity for another month as the country’s full reopening was pushed back to July 19 from June 21. Unless COVID-19 cases, currently clocking in at some 10,000 new cases a day, rise exponentially, theaters will return to capacity by the time “Mamma Mia!” reopens.
WorldSFGate

British Animation Industry to Benefit From U.K. Global Screen Fund

Supporting the U.K. animation industry is one of the key priorities for the recently launched £7 million ($9.77 million) U.K. Global Screen Fund (UKGSF), which is being administered by the British Film Institute. Each of the three key funding strands of the UKGSF – international business development, co-production investment, and...
WorldBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FOZZY Announces Fall 2021 Tour Of U.K. And Ireland

American rockers FOZZY are smashing their way out of 2021 with an exclusive eleven-date tour of the U.K. and Ireland. The trek will kick off on November 30 in Manchester and make stops in Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Chester, Birmingham, Bournemouth Swansea and Nottingham before finishing in London on December 12. Support will come from THE TREATMENT and STITCHED UP HEART.
MusicNME

Girli announces ‘Damsel In Distress’ 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Girli has announced a new headline UK and Ireland tour set to kick off later this year – see the full list of dates below. The singer, songwriter and rapper’s ‘Damsel In Distress’ tour will begin in Bristol at The Lanes on November 7, followed by stops in Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester and more, before wrapping up at the Arts Club Loft in Liverpool on December 3.
WorldGreenwichTime

Discovery Plus Sets September Launch in Brazil - Global Bulletin

Discovery Plus will tap into South America’s largest customer base when it launches in Brazil this September. According to Discovery, the streamer’s offer will include original and exclusive content commissioned for the platform, as well as catalog programming from the family of Discovery Channels, TLC, Animal Plant, Food Network and HGTV.
EntertainmentSFGate

Richard Hammond Sets up Shop at Discovery Plus - Global Bulletin

Discovery Plus has commissioned Chimp Television and Kremelwood to produced “Richard Hammond’s Workshop” (working title), a new six-part docuseries featuring the former “Top Gear” co-host as he sets out to start a prestige classic car restoration and repair business near his hometown of Herefordshire. In the program, Hammond will work...
Celebritiesbroadbandtvnews.com

GB News presenter Andrew Neil takes a break

GB News chairman and star presenter Andrew Neil is to take a break from the channel just two weeks after it went live. The journalist and broadcaster, who lives in France, announced his plans at the end of Thursday’s programme. “That’s it for tonight and from me for the next...
IndiaSFGate

BAFTA's Children Awards to Return in 2022 - Global Bulletin

After taking 2020 off, BAFTA’s Children’s Awards are set to return in November 2022 following a review starting in May of last year. The upcoming awards will place a stronger focus on engaging young audiences through updated categories and a ceremony to be held at the end of a larger weekend of BAFTA Kids activities. Entry to the awards will open in May of next year with an extended eligibility period reaching back to July 1, 2019. Details for the revised categories, eligibility and rules will be announced in due time. BAFTA was recently recognized, alongside children’s mental health charity Place2B, by Action for Children’s Arts with an outstanding contribution award.
Musicstereoboard.com

Hobo Johnson And The Lovemakers Announce Spring 2022 UK And Ireland Tour

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers have announced a UK and Ireland tour. As part of a wider European trek, the vocalist and rapper from Sacramento, real name Frank Lopes, and his band will head to Dublin, Brighton, London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham between February 23 and March 2. Tickets go on sale at 10am on June 25.
Celebritiesdrivetribe.com

Jeremy Clarkson on The Grand Tour: 'we're having an absolute nightmare'

Travel restrictions mean planning is very difficult for them behind the scenes. In his latest column for The Sunday Times, Grand Tour star Jeremy Clarkson has revealed planning for the next special has been 'an absolute nightmare'. He reveals that originally the plans were to travel to Australia, but now...
Food & DrinksPosted by
MarketWatch

Pilgrim's Pride to buy U.K. and Ireland's Kerry's prepared meals business

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. said late Thursday it has agreed to buy the meats and meals business of Kerry Consumer Foods in the U.K. and Ireland for an undisclosed amount. Following the deal, Pilgrim's "will be a leading food company, with a significant value-added protein and integrated prepared foods business anchored by a portfolio of strong brands," the poultry producer said. The deal values Kerry, which makes branded and private-label meats, meat snacks, frozen meals and food-to-go products, around $1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, including customary conditions. Shares of Pilgrim's were flat in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 1.7%.