Boston, MA

Karen Akunowicz to Open Bar Volpe in South Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk
NECN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A James Beard Award winner who opened an Italian restaurant in South Boston a couple of years ago is going to be opening another Italian dining spot nearby. According to an article from Food & Wine, Karen Akunowicz is planning to open...

www.necn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston, MABoston Globe

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. Though the pandemic hit the seafood industry particularly hard, resulting in a 60 percent loss in oyster sales last spring, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Boston, MAnshoremag.com

Five New Stores Open at MarketStreet Lynnfield

MarketStreet Lynnfield continues its growth with the announcement of a new wave of retail, fashion, beauty, and wellness offerings, including the recently opened and locally owned women’s boutique shops Cattivo and Pretty Posh. Plus, three new stores will open at the property this summer. The news comes on the heels...
Salem, MANECN

10 Great Places to Eat in Salem

The Greater Boston area includes some communities that have so many restaurants that it can be nearly impossible to decide on just one. Salem is one such spot, as this historic North Shore city has countless dining options within its downtown area and along the water, while also having some neighborhood eateries hidden away outside of the center. And because Salem is in the heart of the North Shore, you’ll find some great seafood along with roast beef sandwiches, the latter of which is a big regional favorite as you head north of Boston.
Boston, MAPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Boston’s Streets Really Paved Over Cow Paths?

Many tourists have discovered that driving in some parts of Boston can be really confusing. Between the winding curving roads and the one-way streets, sometimes it feels like you just can’t get there from here. How did some Boston streets get a confusing layout that causes such difficulty for cars?
Brookline, MABoston Globe

Listed: Stunning woodwork befits this one-bed condo in a former Brookline church

A piece of Brookline history is on the market. That piece is a one-bedroom, 1½-bath condominium inside the former St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 90 Park St. The work of architect George A. Clough — who designed several iconic Boston-area buildings, including Suffolk County Courthouse and The English High School — the Romanesque Revival building was dedicated in the late 1800s and for many years served as a touchstone for the Methodist community in Brookline. The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted into housing in the 1980s. Now the property’s vast history shines in Unit 31, a 1,220-square-foot condo listed at $949,000.
Boston, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Brick Townhouse in the South End with a Dreamy Backyard

You get the best of city living and suburban quiet in this sunny corner unit on a tree-lined street. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,499,000. Size: 4,130 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half. Have...
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Hemming, but no hawing

The folks at the Boston City Archives report this photo comes from one Boston department's annual report. Can you place the scene?
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Fenway Park to return to full capacity later this month

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park will begin operating at full capacity for baseball games and concerts starting later this month, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy announced Monday. Kennedy’s announcement comes after Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. “Today’s update...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Delta to add new flights between Boston and 3 cities

The service begins Oct. 4. Delta Air Lines is expanding service at Logan International Airport this fall by adding routes to three North American cities, the airline announced Friday. The Atlanta-based airline will launch service between Boston and Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Toronto beginning Oct. 4. The carrier will also...
Natick, MAWicked Local

This week at Morse Institute Library

At this time the library is temporarily closed for browsing. However, you can still pick up your holds with no appointment using our new walk-up window at the main entrance. Alternatively, patrons can book a Contactless Pickup appointment online or via the Minuteman Library App, or call 508-647-6520. Pickup appointments are available from 9 to 10 a.m. daily from Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Pickup appoints are available after you receive a request pickup email from the library. Come to the Contactless Pickup area outside the library during your appointment window and grab your items off the contactless pickup shelf. Items will be checked out and bagged with your name on it.