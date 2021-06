Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Guatemala this week to discuss the root cause of immigration but has yet to visit the U.S.-Mexico border to see the crisis firsthand. She told NBC's Lester Holt in an interview that "we’re going to the border. We have been to the border." But Lara Trump, a Fox News contributor and former Trump 2020 senior campaign advisor, says the vice president won't visit because it would draw more attention to the crisis.