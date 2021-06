WAIPUKURAU, New Zealand — New Zealand was among the 33 nations that voted in the majority in the U.N. General Assembly in 1947 to partition British Mandatory Palestine into a Jewish state and an Arab state. This vote resulted in the creation of the State of Israel Yet, to this date, New Zealand does not have an embassy in Israel, preferring instead to have its ambassador in Turkey credentialed as non-resident ambassador to both Israel and Jordan.