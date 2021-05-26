Cancel
Masahiro Sakurai talks early retirement and ending his Famitsu column

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasahiro Sakurai shared thoughts on early retirement in his Weekly Famitsu column, which he also plans on ending this year. Here are highlights and quotes from the latest column:. Masahiro Sakurai: “Everything eventually comes to an end.”. During Golden Week (April 29 to May 5), Sakurai thought about what he’ll...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Retirement#Fantasy#End Game#The Super Smash Bros#Ultimate Dlc#Famitsu Column#Weekly Famitsu#Super Smash Bros#Game Development#Quotes#Games#Kid Icarus#Thoughts#Snippets#Uprising
