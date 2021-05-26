Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl release date set for November

If you’ve been looking to get your sniping fix in virtual reality, then you only have a month to wait. Sniper Elite VR finally has its release date set in stone. The game will be available on Steam VR, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest on July 8. The game is a first-person shooter, which isn’t surprising because it’s VR. It’s not a lazy port of existing Sniper Elite content shoved into a VR package, either. It’s said to be built entirely with the medium in mind. I’m sure the killcams will be something else when seen like this.