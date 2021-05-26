Cancel
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl release date set for November

By Jaimie Ditchfield
Nintendo Enthusiast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company has confirmed the release date for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and the highly anticipated remakes of the fourth generation are scheduled to release on Nov. 19, 2021, with preorders open at various retailers. Not much information has been provided aside from the release date, so we might need to wait until E3 next month or closer to launch. The Pokémon Company has also updated the official website for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, featuring the game’s box art and preorder pages.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
