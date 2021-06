THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT announced Saturday that it will no longer pursue legal orders demanding reporters’ communications records, after a series of disclosures of investigators seeking and in some cases obtaining information relating to journalists at The Post, the New York Times and CNN. The new policy is better than the previous rules, which proved deficient in protecting journalism. But the Biden administration must do more to reassure the media — and the public that depends on reporters doing their jobs — that it will not interfere with newsgathering.